Fire damages home on Central Street in Olympia Monday night

A fire damaged a home in Olympia Monday night, according to the Olympia Fire Department.

No one was injured in the blaze, although a father and son have been displaced, said Kevin Bossard, assistant chief of operations.

Crews were dispatched to the 1200 block of Central Street Southeast about 9:45 p.m. Monday, he said. The fire was thought to have started in a room attached to the house, which then spread to the main house and got into the attic, Bossard said.

The attic contained the remnants of an old upholstery shop, he said.

Although the fire was under control in about 20 minutes, the damage is estimated at $175,000, Bossard said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

