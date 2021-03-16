Pedestrian hit by log truck on northbound I-5 near Lacey, State Patrol says

A pedestrian was struck by a log truck on northbound I-5 near Lacey just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Washington State Patrol. Courtesy

A pedestrian was struck by a log truck on northbound I-5 near Lacey just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The pedestrian, a woman, was transported to an area hospital. The State Patrol is still working to identify the woman, Trooper Robert Reyer said.

The woman was walking along the shoulder when she stepped into traffic and was struck by the truck, he said.

Motorists should expect delays in the area of northbound I-5 near Sleater-Kinney Road. Two of three lanes are closed and some traffic is getting by on the shoulder, Reyer said.

Northbound traffic is backed up to the U.S. 101 interchange, he said.

