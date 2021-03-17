Timberland reopening libraries; Providence will close testing site; county adds 16 cases

Timberland Regional Library announced the phased reopening of its libraries on Wednesday.

Providence and Thurston County Public Health and Social Services also say they will close the Hawks Prairie COVID-19 testing site this month, and 16 new cases were announced Wednesday by the county.

Here are some key dates for libraries in Olympia, Lacey and Tumwater.

Olympia

▪ Library takeout window service, self-checkout, self-service copy/scan/fax and limited browsing has been underway since March 8 and March 15.

▪ March 25: Accepting computer reservations only.

▪ April 1: Computer access by reservation only.

▪ April 5: New fiction and non-fiction browsing.

Lacey

▪ April 1: Bookings for computer use, self-checkout, browsing of all collections and library takeout by request.

Tumwater

▪ March 16: Self-service holds pick up and limited browsing collections available.

▪ March 30: Able to reserve computers.

▪ April 1: Computer access by reservation only.

Testing site to close

Providence and Thurston County Public Health and Social Services also announced Wednesday that due to a decline in people seeking COVID-19 testing, and an increase in vaccination efforts, they have decided to close the testing site at Providence’s Medical Group location in Hawks Prairie on March 31.

Testing is still available in the area: If you are a Providence Medical Group patient, an appointment can be scheduled with a primary care provider, and walk-in appointments are available at Providence’s immediate care clinics in West Olympia, Hawks Prairie and Lacey.

Bellingham-based Northwest Laboratory also opened a drive-through COVID-19 testing site at Capital Mall in February, The Olympian reported.

Over the past year, the Hawks Prairie testing site served more than 36,000 individual patients with COVID-19 test collection, according to a news release.

New cases

Meanwhile, confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Thurston County rose by 16 cases on Wednesday, giving the county 25 cases so far this week and an overall total of 7,532.

Wednesday’s cases were a woman in her 80s, a man and woman in their 60s, two men in their 50s, two women in their 40s, five people in their 30s, two men in their 20s and a man and woman 19 or younger, county health data show.

Of the overall total, 7,274 people have recovered or are recovering from the virus, 343 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness and 72 have died.

The county is once again reporting four COVID-19 outbreaks, down from five earlier in the week, at area congregate care settings.

The following county zip codes saw an increase in confirmed cases from last week: 98501, 98502, 98503, 98506, 98512, 98513, 98516, 98531, 98579, 98589, 98597.

Check back for updates to this story.