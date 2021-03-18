This construction industry hiring event aims to help job seekers and employers

Thurston County WorkSource and the Thurston County Chamber of Commerce are set to host a free construction hiring event 11-1 p.m. March 26. AP

Thurston County WorkSource and the Thurston County Chamber of Commerce are set to host a free construction hiring event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, March 26.

It’s an online event for those looking to hire or work in the construction industry in Grays Harbor, Thurston, Lewis, Mason and Pacific counties.

Employers can register at http://bit.ly/307x66J through March 25. There is no charge to participate.

Job seekers can register at http://bit.ly/3rrwg0k through the day of the event. There is no charge to attend.

For more information, contact Micah Pong, the chamber’s business solutions navigator, at mpong@thurstonchamber.com.

—Rolf Boone