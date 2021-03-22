Most drivers tend to pull in forward into a parking spot; experts such as driving instructors and the AAA say that if you have the option, backing in is better. Getty Images

Question: In a parking lot, I observed another driver stop and then back into a parking space. The driver behind him shook his fist because he had to wait. One organization for which I’m a volunteer driver recommends backing in because they say it’s safer to pull out of a space rather than backing out. What are your thoughts about heading in versus backing into a parking space?

Answer: Let’s start by acknowledging that backing up isn’t natural. For thousands of years, we’ve walked forward. If we want to change directions we don’t walk backward; we turn around. About the only time we walk backward is when we get the bad end of the deal moving a couch. But in cars, we’re stuck with the design restraints and sometimes we have to back up. It’s less than ideal. Visibility is poor and, unless you’ve practiced a lot, maneuverability is, well, you’ve probably seen someone make nine consecutive attempts at parallel parking.

Backing up causes more than its share of crashes, too. Many backing crashes involve only minor damage to other vehicles, but backing up is bad for humans. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that 292 pedestrians and cyclists are killed and 18,000 injured each year from backover crashes. When we’re talking about backing into or out of a parking spot (in lots where you have the option), it’s not a debate of safe versus unsafe. Backing up inherently has increased risk. We’re debating which way is less dangerous.

In my own study with a sample size of one parking lot, 65 of 72 cars parked nose-first. Remember when your mom asked, “If all your friends jumped off a cliff, would you do it too?” Yeah, when it comes to parking, we probably would. The experts (driving instructors, fleet managers, AAA, the International Parking Institute, parking lot architects) say that if you have the option, backing in is better.

Here’s why: When we back in, we drive past the parking spot first, giving an opportunity to make sure it’s clear. At that point, it’s unlikely that someone will walk into your parking spot. And when it’s time to pull out, we have much better visibility to spot cars and people moving through the parking lot. Backup cameras are helpful if you have them, but they’re not perfect at identifying pedestrians, so you can’t depend on them to spot a person when you’re backing out.

Yes, backing into a parking spot is trickier than backing out. You’re fitting your car into a nine-foot wide gap when backing in. It takes practice. If you’re new to backing into parking stalls, don’t make your first attempt on a Saturday afternoon in the parking spot closest to the Costco entrance.

Backing in is safer than backing out, but sometimes there’s a better option. If you can find two parking spots head to head, pull through the first one and park in the second. Then you’re set up to pull forward out of the parking stall without ever having to back up.

Alternatively, you can reduce your risk by parking farther away from the entrance to the store; that’s where all the pedestrians and vehicles get congested. A great way to avoid a collision is to not be close to people and things you could hit. Whichever way you choose to park, your best tool for safety is paying attention to your surroundings.

And to the drivers shaking their fists at the back-in parkers, yes waiting is annoying. Maybe find a kinder way to deal with it. It’s a parking lot reality.