Thurston County reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 16 more cases on Thursday

A woman in her 70s has died and 16 more cases of COVID-19 were announced Thursday by Thurston County health officials.

The woman’s death now gives the county a total of 73 deaths tied to the virus in the past year.

Thursday’s 16 cases were a woman in her 80s, three women in their 50s, three people in their 30s, four people in their 20s and five 19 or younger, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

Of the overall total, 7,274 people have recovered or are recovering from the virus and 344, including two in the past seven days, have been hospitalized at some point during their treatment. The county is now reporting three COVID-19 outbreaks at area congregate care settings, which is down from four on Wednesday.

The rate of new cases per 100,000 population in the county over the previous two weeks also continues to fall, finally dipping below 100 to 94.5, according to state Department of Health data.

