Lacey deputy mayor Pratt withholds vote on more apartments in Hawks Prairie

Lacey City Council voted Thursday to approve an 183-unit apartment project in Hawks Prairie, but not before the deputy mayor asked some pointed questions about affordability and finally abstained from voting on it.

The apartments will be spread among 12 buildings in the 7200 block of 32nd Ave. NE.

The proposal first came before the hearings examiner because the developer, Scott Griffin of Fife, wanted to increase the density to 19 units per acre from 16 units, said Lacey senior planner Samra Seymour, who teed up the project for the council on Thursday.

In order to achieve that density, the city required some exceptions in other areas, she said, including substantial retention of vegetation and trees, and more landscaping beyond what is required. The project also is set to have a dog park, clubhouse, exercise room and pool.

Those who submitted written comments about the proposal raised concerns about impacts to traffic, area schools, stormwater, trees and housing affordability. The hearings examiner recommended the council approve the project, she said.

But Deputy Major Cynthia Pratt zeroed in on a reference to “182 middle- to low-income units” that was included in the development application.

Seymour replied that her understanding is that the proposal is for market-rate apartments.

Pratt asked whether the city could require it be low-income housing when it’s permitted because that’s what they said in the first place.

Community and economic development director, Rick Walk, finally stepped in and said the reference to low-income units likely was “filled out to their best judgment” at the time.

Pratt finally acknowledged that the proposal, instead of low-income housing, was high-end market-rate housing. She seemed disappointed.

“We’re missing medium to lower income housing and we’re not even promoting it,” she said. “I do feel bad that we don’t even try to encourage low-income housing.”

But there’s more to come on that topic, Walk said. A draft housing action plan is set to come before the Lacey Planning Commission in April before it gets to the council in May or June.

“There is going to be opportunity to talk about the housing market at all levels and how we incentivize certain types of housing needed in our market,” he said.