2 killed, 3 injured after wreck near Red Wind Casino in Nisqually, State Patrol says

Two people were killed and three injured after a multiple-vehicle wreck Saturday afternoon near Red Wind Casino in Nisqually, according to the Washington State Patrol.

An Olympia woman and a Hoodsport man, both in their 30s, died at the scene.

About 4:10 p.m. Saturday, the man and woman were driving west on state Route 510. The other three vehicles were headed east on the same highway.

Troopers say the man and woman’s vehicle drifted off to the right shoulder, then the driver over-corrected the steering and entered the eastbound lane, hitting two vehicles. The fourth vehicle drove through the debris created by the collision, troopers say.

Injured in the wreck were a man and woman from Yelm, ages 62 and 46, although they were not taken to an area hospital, according to the State Patrol.

A Yelm woman, 47, was injured and taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia and a female teen, 17, was not injured.

State Route 510 was blocked for four hours.

SR-510 just west of Red Wind Casino (MP 10.4). 3 Car collision blocking all lanes. At this point, two occupants have been confirmed deceased. Troopers and #wsdot at the scene. Use alternate routes — Trooper Robert Reyer (@wspd1pio) March 21, 2021