6 people hurt after vehicle rolls 3 times on Washington state beach

Six people were hurt, including four children, after a vehicle rolled three times on a Washington state beach Saturday afternoon, according to the State Patrol.

All six are from Vancouver, Washington. The male driver, 46, was flown to Oregon Health & Science University in Portland. The adult female, 36, and three of the four children were taken to an area hospital.

The fourth child was taken to Doernbecher’s Children’s Hospital, also in Portland.

Just before 1 p.m. Saturday, troopers say the vehicle, headed south on a beach between Oceanside and Long Beach, was traveling at a high rate of speed in the surf when it fishtailed and circled.

Troopers say the vehicle then apparently rolled three times, finally landing on its tires.