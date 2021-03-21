Thurston County adds 21 COVID-19 cases on Sunday

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Thurston County rose by 21 cases on Sunday, giving the county 78 cases for the week and 7,585 overall, county health data show.

Sunday’s cases were a man in his 60s, two people in their 50s, two women in their 40s, four people in their 30s, six people in their 20s and six people 19 or younger, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

Those 20-29 still account for the most cases here, or more than 1600 cases to date, representing 21 percent of the overall total.

Of those, 7,274 people have recovered or are recovering from the virus, 346 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness, including three in the past week, and 73 have died. The county is still reporting three COVID-19 outbreaks at area congregate care settings.

Weekly case totals have tumbled since mid-February as more people get vaccinated or continue to take the necessary precautions. The county reported 219 cases the week of Feb. 15. After that they fell to 177, 126, 124 and now 78 cases so far this week.

