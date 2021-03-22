2 people who died in wreck over the weekend have been identified, State Patrol says

Two fatality crash victims have been identified after family members were contacted, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The man and woman, who died in a Saturday afternoon crash near Red Wind Casino in Nisqually, were identified as Samuel P. Davies, 34, of Hoodsport and Molly R. Rector, 36, of Olympia, the State Patrol announced Monday morning.

About 4:10 p.m. Saturday, the man and woman were driving west on state Route 510. The other three vehicles were headed east on the same highway, The Olympian reported.

Troopers say the man and woman’s vehicle drifted off to the right shoulder, then the driver over-corrected her steering and entered the eastbound lane, hitting two vehicles, The Olympian reported.

The fourth vehicle drove through the debris created by the collision, troopers say.

Injured in the wreck were a man and woman from Yelm, ages 62 and 46, although they were not taken to a hospital, according to the State Patrol.

A Yelm woman, 47, was injured and taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia and a female teen, 17, was not injured.

State Route 510 was blocked for four hours.