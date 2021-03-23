Thurston County standoff ends peacefully after suspect surrenders

An overnight standoff in the Rainier area ended peacefully after the 47-year-old suspect surrendered, a spokesman for the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office said.

About 11:15 p.m. Monday, deputies were dispatched to the 13900 block of 169th Avenue Southeast after a report of a man pulling a gun on his girlfriend and threatening her life with it, Lt. Cameron Simper said.

The woman later fled from the residence. After deputies arrived, the man barricaded himself inside and would not respond, he said.

Thurston County SWAT was then called to the scene. To establish communication with the man, they put a phone through a window and the man answered it. He finally surrendered without incident, Simper said.

The 47-year-old man was booked about 3 a.m. Tuesday on suspicion of felony harassment and fourth-degree assault.