How many catalytic converters have been stolen in Olympia this year? 37, police say

The hottest trend in criminal activity is stealing the auto emissions device known as a catalytic converter, and that trend continues to be played out here after Olympia police say 37 of the devices have been stolen so far this year.

And that total includes eight thefts for the week of March 11-17, Olympia police data show.

The device, which can be found on the underside of some vehicles near the exhaust pipe, has become a favorite of criminals because it contains precious metals, such as palladium and rhodium, that have recently soared in value.

The catalytic converter theft data was included in a weekly update about the Olympia Police Department. Rebekah Ziesemer, a senior programs specialist who helps to compile the data, said the first few thefts were reported last summer and grew from there.

The Toyota Prius has been a frequent target for the device, but it’s also spread to box trucks, pickups and vans, she said. Most of the thefts happen at night, although there have been some during the day. Once the device is stolen, it is typically sold to a scrap yard, she said.

It’s against the law to accept or purchase stolen property if a person knows it is stolen, ranging from a felony to a gross misdemeanor depending on the cost of the stolen property, The News Tribune reported.

What’s a catalytic converter actually worth? Olympia police recently arrested a 42-year-old Whatcom County man on suspicion of stealing the devices. The police report for that incident sheds light on the value.

According to the report:

Earlier this month, Olympia police were alerted to be on the lookout for a dark green Ford pickup truck wanted in connection to a catalytic converter theft, and it was spotted one night by an officer in west Olympia near the Olympia Auto Mall.

A second officer arrived at the scene, and while that officer talked to the driver, the other officer found catalytic converters and power tools in the back of the truck. The man was detained and questioned and he told police the following: that he carries two car jacks with him when he steals the devices, and that he can steal them in as little as one minute, or many as 20 minutes, depending on the vehicle.

The converter can be sold upwards of $2,000, he told police. The man said he had stolen about 30 converters and bought around 270 in the past year to sell, according to the report. Although the man allegedly admitted to stealing 30 of the devices, he also said he had attempted to steal hundreds of them. Most of those thefts were in the Bellingham area, according to the report.

It can cost the vehicle owner between $1,000-$3,000 to replace the catalytic converter, according to the NW Insurance Council.

Although the man was reportedly arrested, he was not booked into the Thurston County Jail because of COVID-19 booking restrictions, the report reads.

In that situation, the case report is sent to the Prosecutor’s Office, the prosecutor reviews it and has a judge issue a summons, Olympia police Lt. Paul Lower said.

Want to avoid becoming a victim of the crime? Here are some tips, according to Ziesemer.

▪ If you have a garage, park your vehicle inside it.

▪ Park in a well lit area, or park in view of security cameras.

▪ Install a car alarm.

▪ Install a belly pan skid plate, which partially cover the underside of the vehicle.

▪ Report suspicious activity.