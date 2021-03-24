Thurston County adds 29 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, increasing total to 7,660

Thurston County added 29 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, giving the county 44 for the week and a total of 7,660.

Wednesday’s new cases were three people in their 60s, four people in their 50s, four people in their 40s, nine people in their 30s, six people in their 20s and three people 19 or younger.

Those 30-39 account for 1,375 cases, or 18 percent of the overall total of 7,660, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

Of the overall total, 7,274 people have recovered or are recovering from the virus, 346 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness and 76 have died, including four in the past seven days. Those who died were a man in his 80s, two women in their 70s and a woman in her 60s.

The county is still reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at three congregate care settings. The outbreaks have been identified at two nursing homes and one assisted living facility.

The following county zip codes saw an increase in cases from last week: 98501, 98502, 98503, 98506, 98512, 98513, 98516, 98531, 98579, 98589 and 98597.

