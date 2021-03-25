Hope-Cochran is the new manager of Timberland’s Olympia library branch

Olympia library branch manager Stephanie Hope-Cochran. Courtesy

Stephanie Hope-Cochran is the new manager at Timberland Regional Library’s Olympia branch, the library system announced.

She was named manager Feb. 16.

Hope-Cochran began her library career at the Miami-Dade Public Library System in Florida and managed branches for public library systems in Florida, Oregon, and California before joining Timberland.

As a branch manager in Solano County, California, Hope-Cochran used a state grant to help implement the Barbershop Program, which provided an opportunity for boys of color to obtain books with characters and authors that look like them, in an environment surrounded by mentors that would encourage them to read with interest, according to a news release.

She received her master’s degree in library and Information science from Wayne State University in Detroit.

—Rolf Boone