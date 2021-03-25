Thurston County reports 16 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose by 16 cases on Thursday, giving Thurston County 60 cases for the week and 7,676 to date.

The 16 cases were a man and woman in their 70s, a woman in her 60s, three people in their 50s, two in their 30s, four in their 20s and four 19 and younger, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

Those 19 and younger account for the third most cases here, or 1,254 cases, 16 percent of the overall total, the county health data show.

Of the overall total, 7,274 people have recovered or are recovering from the virus, 346 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness and 76 have died. Recent deaths were a man in his 80s, two women in their 70s and a woman in her 60s.

The county is now reporting two COVID-19 outbreaks at area congregate care settings, which is down from three on Wednesday.

