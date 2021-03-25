Who will be Olympia’s next Police Chief? Jelcick among four finalists

Deputy Chief Aaron Jelcick greets arrivals at the Dec 3rd retirement ceremony for his predecessor Chief Ronnie Roberts, and whom Jelcick will officially replace on Dec 7th. sbloom@theolympian.com

Among the four names announced on Thursday as finalists to be Olympia’s next Police Chief, two may sound familiar: Aaron Jelcick and Amy King.

Jelcick, a 27-year veteran of the department, took over as Interim Police Chief in December 2019 after former Chief Ronnie Roberts retired.

King, who has been with the department for 21-years, is currently the Acting Community Policing Lieutenant, and oversees walking patrol, neighborhood policing, K9, and traffic units.

The other two candidates come from outside Olympia: Derrick Turner, who manages day-to-day operations of a division of the Port of Portland Police Department, and Sean Case, who is the Captain of Administration of the Anchorage Police Department, where he has worked for more than 20 years.

Members of the public will have a chance to ask the finalists questions at a virtual event on March 31 from 5-7pm, which you can register for using this link or on the city’s website.

Because of Olympia’s council-manager form of government, the authority to make hiring decisions is vested in the City Manager rather than the City Council. So City Manager Jay Burney will ultimately decide who to hire, which the city expects will happen by the end of April.