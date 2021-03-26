Lacey equity commission process advances after Councilman Miller speaks from the heart

Lacey’s equity commission, a new civic body that will weigh in on issues of race and equity for the city, took another step forward Thursday in its formulation.

And it got a helpful push from Council member Malcolm Miller, who made a persuasive argument about race during the meeting.

Many elements of the commission are falling into place: The city has received 23 applications from people in the city and urban growth area who want to serve on the commission, and the city has a plan to fill the youth member seat. The commission will consist of eight members — seven general members and one youth member.

The council also had to answer this question: Should the equity work group interview applicants and make recommendations to the council or should the council just do that?

The equity work group — Thelma Jackson, Tam Q. Dinh, Isaia Vimoto, Nam D. Nguyen, Mustafa Mohamedali and Antonio Gallegos — provided input on the ordinance the council approved to create the equity commission.

After staff asked the question, Deputy Mayor Cynthia Pratt and Council member Carolyn Cox expressed support for letting the equity work group continue its work.

Council members Lenny Greenstein and Michael Steadman suggested a hybrid approach. Why couldn’t the equity work group and City Council work together?

And then Miller spoke.

“They have carried the load this far,” said Miller about the equity work group. “To remove them from the process at this point will be a slap in the face.”

He listened to more council member opinions and weighed in again.

“As a minority, you’re always being told what’s best for you or how it’s going to work for you,” he said, adding that those on the “bottom of the pile,” rarely get to make choices and decisions for their community.

He added that people who make decisions all the time take it for granted and don’t understand how valuable it is.

“I don’t want to get in the way of people getting that opportunity,” said Miller about the equity work group.

The council finally voted unanimously in favor of the equity work group interviewing applicants and making recommendations.

As for the youth commission member, no one applied, so the city will fill that seat with someone from Lacey’s Youth Council.