Thurston County adds 27 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, weekly total grows to 4-week high

Thurston County added 27 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, increasing the number of cases this week to a four-week high, county health data show.

Weekly case totals have been steadily falling until the county reported 150 cases through Saturday. The county reported 177 cases during the final week of February, followed by weekly totals of 126, 124 and 109 cases last week, the data show.

Sunday’s cases were a man in his 70s, four people in their 60s, one man in his 50s, four people in their 40s, eight people in their 30s, seven people in their 20s and two people 19 and younger.

Those in their 30s now account for nearly 1,400 cases or 18 percent of the overall total of 7,766 cases.

Of those, 7,274 people have recovered or are recovering from the virus, 346 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness and 76 have died. The county is still reporting two COVID-19 outbreaks at area congregate care settings.

Check back for updates to this story.