Nonprofit gets contract extension to continue running Olympia’s homeless mitigation site

The homeless mitigation site in downtown. Earlier this month, Catholic Community Services took over management of the site from Olympia Union Gospel Mission, which had managed the site since it was established in December 2018.

Catholic Community Services, the nonprofit organization that run’s Olympia’s homeless mitigation site, will continue running it through the end of 2022.

A $1.15 million contract extension was unanimously approved by Olympia City Council on Tuesday on a consent calendar vote. Most of that money ($943,000) pays salaries and benefits for staff, who maintain a 24/7 presence on the site, while $71,500 covers PPE, security cameras, heaters, bathroom cleaning supplies and similar items.

Catholic Community Services took over running the mitigation site a year ago from the Union Gospel Mission, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning to hit.

The organization was paid $547,000 for its first year of managing the site. The new contract allocates $637,877 for 2022, a slight increase that reflects mostly staffing costs. CCS recently hired a new dedicated case manager whose position is funded largely by Medicaid.