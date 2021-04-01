MultiCare completes acquisition of Capital Medical Center, names president

West Olympia’s Capital Medical Center is now officially MultiCare Capital Medical Center after the Tacoma-based nonprofit hospital operator announced Thursday it has completed its acquisition of the hospital.

MultiCare purchased the ownership interest in Capital Medical Center from Tennessee-based LifePoint Health, as well as a small percentage of ownership that was held by a group of community physicians and UW Medicine.

With 100 percent ownership, MultiCare will transition Capital Medical Center to nonprofit status over time, which MultiCare officials say will enhance the hospital’s ability to invest in the community and ensure patients have access to high-quality health care and financial assistance.

“MultiCare is a life-long learning organization and we look forward to learning more about — and from — our new colleagues and patients in the coming weeks and months,” said Will Callicoat, president of MultiCare Capital Medical Center, in a statement.

Olympia resident Callicoat started his career in Capital Medical Center’s finance department in 2003, ultimately serving as Capital Medical Center’s controller before moving on to the Washington State Hospital Association. In 2017, he joined MultiCare, according to a news release.

Callicoat also has responsibility for MultiCare operations throughout the county, including its Indigo urgent care medical clinics.

Still outstanding for MultiCare’s Capital Medical Center is a state Department of Health decision on an exemption the nonprofit is seeking. MultiCare wants its acquisition of the west Olympia hospital to be exempt from a public review process known as certificate of need.

A check of the state Department of Health website on Thursday shows a decision is still pending.

MultiCare says patients should expect some changes in signs, websites and correspondence in light of the acquisition.