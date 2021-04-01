Thurston County reports 25 COVID-19 cases Thursday, increasing overall total to 7,846

Thurston County added 25 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, giving the county 63 cases for the week and an overall total to date of 7,846.

The new cases were five people in their 60s, two people in their 50s, three people in their 40s, seven people in their 30s, seven people in their 20s and one person 19 or younger, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

Those in their 20s and 30s account for the most cases here. Those 20-29 lead the way with 1,660 cases, or 21 percent of the overall total, followed by those 30-39 with 1,420 cases, or 18 percent of the total, the county health data show.

Of the overall total, 7,507 people have recovered or are recovering from the virus, 461 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness and 76 have died.

And once again, despite 120,000 vaccine doses being given in the county so far, the county is still dealing with multiple COVID-19 outbreaks at area congregate care settings. The number of outbreaks fell to one on Wednesday, but was back up to two on Thursday, the data show.

