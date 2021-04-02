How should Lacey spend $11.45 million? It’s the city’s share of the American Rescue Plan

The city of Lacey is set to receive its share of the American Rescue Plan Act, the $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package that was approved by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden last month.

Lacey’s share comes to $11.45 million, City Manager Scott Spence told Lacey City Council during a work session that followed its regular meeting on Thursday. The first allocation, which is about half the total, is expected to be in hand before May. The second allocation will come a year later and all of it has to be spent before Dec. 31, 2024, he said.

That’s enough time, Spence told the council, to make good decisions about how the money should be spent. Spence outlined the ways the money could be spent, but there was one topic that seemed to repeatedly bubble to the surface during the council conversation: helping the homeless.

Lacey Mayor referenced the need for supportive housing, while council member Malcolm Miller touched on homelessness as well, saying he has been contacted by residents concerned about the homeless on public lands.

Spence said some of the money could be spent on hiring a homeless coordinator, or creating a civilian counterpart to the Lacey Police Department’s community resource unit, which works with the homeless.

The money also could be spent in many other areas, including for economic development, infrastructure, technology, tourism and in response to COVID-19, Spence said. Other ideas: spend some of it on the Lacey Food Bank, or small businesses, including those owned by women and minorities, he said.

Despite a range of spending options, Mayor Ryder urged the council to hold off on discussing the specifics until the council can have a regional discussion, perhaps maximizing the spending with a regional partner.

“Let’s make an investment we can all be proud of going forward,” Ryder said.

Although council member Lenny Greenstein agreed, he also said it was equally important that the council talk about where it stands on the money.

“We have to have a council conversation,” he said.

Lacey City Council is set to meet with the Board of County Commissioners next week. The county’s share of the American Rescue Plan is $56 million. The council is also set to dive into the details of the American Rescue Plan money during its annual retreat on April 23.