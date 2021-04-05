Olympia Planning Commission looking for 3 new members, and they will earn a stipend

The city of Olympia has decided to pay members of its advisory committees a small per-meeting stipend. sbloom@theolympian.com

Olympia’s Planning Commission, which guides the city’s land use, planning, and development decisions, is undergoing a major overhaul as it seeks to fill three open spots.

In recent months, the commission lost Yến Huỳnh, who was appointed to City Council, as well as Kento Azegami and Travis Burns. Burns, who works as a county prosecutor, resigned near the end of last year, saying he was too busy to commit to the workload. It’s not clear why Azegami left. The Olympian reached out to Committee Chair Candi Millar, but she could not be reached Friday.

The city also announced this week that members of every advisory committee will now get paid a modest stipend: $25 per meeting attended, or $50 per meeting for those considered “low-income” (defined as making less than $30,350 for an individual or $43,350 for a family of four).

The stipend will be offered to members of groups such as the Parks and Recreation advisory committee as well as the Bicycle and Pedestrian advisory committee.

Advisory committees are distinct from subcommittees of the city council, such as land use or finance, in several ways: They’re made up of residents, they’re appointed rather than elected, and — until now — were unpaid. City Council members are paid $21,918 per year.

This is the first time the city has paid people to serve on advisory committees, city spokesperson Kellie Purce Braseth confirmed. The city council approved the policy as part of the budget process last November.

“It’s not a lot, but maybe this little extra stipend can make a difference for someone who would otherwise not be able to participate,” Braseth said.

In the case of the Planning Commission (which meets twice per month), $100 a month may not fundamentally change the economics of who can afford to volunteer their time, but the city is hoping that the stipends open up the influential posts to a more diverse set of candidates.

Workload varies among advisory committees but often involves significant reading, research, and preparation outside of the actual meetings.

The Planning Commission dates back to 1935 and has influence over the city’s land use policies and zoning code, and is tasked with annually amending the city’s comprehensive plan.

Last December, the city passed a major overhaul of its zoning code that effectively ended the practice of single-family home zoning. That policy, known as the Housing Options Code Amendments, was shaped largely by the Planning Commission and went significantly further than the original directive from city council.

This year, the commission’s agenda includes reassessing the city’s mandated parking requirements and issuing a recommendation on new restrictions on short-term rental operators, which is the topic of an April 19 public hearing.

Those interested in applying to serve a three-year term on the Planning Commission can do so through the city’s website. The deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, April 9.

Applicants are vetted first by the Planning Commissioners, who make recommendations to the city’s General Government Committee, currently chaired by council member Renata Rollins. That committee conducts interviews and presents finalists to the City Council, which has the final authority to appoint members to advisory committees.