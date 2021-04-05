Smoke detector saves residents from Burns Point house fire Sunday

A smoke detector allowed residents to escape a house fire on Burns Point near Oyster Bay on Sunday.

Firefighters from Griffin Fire District 13 responded to the fire on the 8000 block of Ellison Loop Northwest around 5:50 p.m. Sunday, said fire chief Corey Rux. Multiple other agencies followed, including engines from Olympia and Tumwater, he added.

Rux said the fire started in a chimney before reaching the roof. Residents inside the home evacuated without suffering any injuries after hearing their smoke alarm.

“This is a really good reminder to ensure we that we test our smoke detectors regularly,” Rux said. “Because of the smoke detector activation, the residents were alerted and able to evacuate safely.”

The fire spread throughout the roof but firefighters managed to contain it and bring it under control by 10 p.m., Rux said. Though the blaze was under control, firefighters remained at the home until 5 a.m. Monday to ensure it was out.

“It was a fairly stubborn fire and a very difficult one to access to put the fire out and so we had units stay on scene for a longer duration of time,” he said.

Rux said the blaze didn’t threaten any other buildings. The scope of the damage has not yet been determined but Rux described it as extensive.