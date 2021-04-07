Body of elderly woman found in Nisqually River Tuesday, deputies say

Blue flashing sirens of police car during the roadblock Getty Images

Thurston County Sheriff’s deputies located the body of an elderly woman Tuesday who they say died by accident near the Nisqually Pines area, outside of Yelm.

Deputies responded to the area Tuesday afternoon after the family of the woman notified law enforcement she was missing, said Lt. Cameron Simper.

“Her family had not heard from her since this weekend,” Simper said. “They came to check on her and did not find her in the home, but found an indication she may have fallen down an embankment.”

Deputies found the woman in the Nisqually River about 50 yards from her home, Simper said.

He said it appears the woman tried to retrieve an item on the edge of the embankment, lost her footing and fell into the water below.

The Olympian has reached out to the Thurston County Coroner’s Office to confirm the cause of the death.