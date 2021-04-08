Here’s how to apply for rent assistance in Thurston County

A flyer about rent assistance distributed by Thurston County

Struggling renters in Thurston County can now apply for just over $10 million in aid money.

Thurston County received $8.6 million from the second federal stimulus package that Congress passed in December, as The Olympian previously reported. Another $1.4 million comes from the state’s disaster response account, which Gov. Jay Inslee authorized on Feb. 11.

The county has contracted with Community Action Council of South South to distribute the money, which can cover up to 12 months of past rent due, and in some cases three months of future rent.

To be eligible applicants must earn 80% or less than Area Median Income — which for Thurston County is $48,550 for an individual or $69,350 for a family of four — as well as be at risk of homelessness or housing instability, and have experienced financial hardship (directly or indirectly) due to COVID-19. Income can be calculated based on 2020 as a whole or current monthly income.

The program prioritizes those who make less than 50% of the Area Median Income or have been unemployed for more than three months.

One important difference in the new round of federal relief is that landlords can now apply directly. However, the county is encouraging landlords to have their tenants apply since the tenants will eventually have to provide documentation.

To apply, call Community Action Council at 360-438-1100, then press 8 for housing, or make an appointment online at erap-help.com/CACLMT.

According to a flyer distributed by the county, tenants will need to provide documents to verify income (like a pay stub or W-2 form), a lease or rental documentation, and contact information for their landlord.