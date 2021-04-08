Woman whose body was found in Nisqually River identified

Blue flashing sirens of police car during the roadblock Getty Images

Thurston County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman who deputies say died when she fell down an embankment near the Nisqually Pines area, outside of Yelm.

Priscilla Taylor, 79, died by drowning and blunt force injuries after falling into the Nisqually River, said Thurston County Coroner Gary Warnock on Thursday. His office is listing the cause of death as accidental, he said.

Deputies responded to the area Tuesday afternoon after Taylor’s family notified law enforcement she was missing, said Lt. Cameron Simper. Her family had gone to her home to check on her. She wasn’t home, and they found evidence she may have fallen down an embankment, he said.

Deputies found Taylor in the Nisqually River about 50 yards from her home, Simper said.

He said it appears she tried to retrieve an item on the edge of the embankment, lost her footing and fell into the water below.