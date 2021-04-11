Thurston County attorney to lead state Office of Public Defense

Rasaki Lee Vandrush, from left, and Caro Gonzales talk with public defender Larry Jefferson during a protest outside the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office at the county courthouse in Olympia. Staff writer

Larry Jefferson, a long-serving Thurston County public defense attorney, is taking over as director of the state Office of Public Defense (OPD).

The justices of the state Supreme Court appointed Jefferson to replace retired director Joanne Moore, who has served for 23 years, according to a Friday news release.

As director, Jefferson will administer state-funded programs that offer legal representation for those who have a right to counsel but cannot afford attorneys.

“Joanne Moore directed OPD since the beginning,” said Chief Justice Steven González in the release. “She did tremendous work guiding the OPD as it tackled the many issues involved in ensuring quality public defense services in Washington. The Court is happy to appoint someone of Larry’s qualifications and commitment as the new director of this important judicial branch agency.”

The office’s advisory committee also supported Jefferson’s appointment.

“We look forward to working with him on the next challenges involved in supporting strong, equitable public defense in our state,” said committee chair Marc Boman in the release.

For over 16 years, Jefferson has worked as a public defense attorney in Thurston County. Prior to that, he worked as a public defender in Kent and Seattle, the release read.

In his time in Thurston County, Jefferson has contributed to and led many programs with local impact. He helped establish Thurston County’s pretrial diversion program, First Look program, Trueblood Diversion program and Felony Leadership Improvement Project. For three years, he managed the county’s juvenile court and juvenile drug court

He has served as president of the Thurston County Bar Association where he currently co-chairs the Diversity and Inclusion Section.

His work has previously earned him the Thurston County Bigelow (Best Attorney) award and the Local Hero Award from the Washington State Bar Association, the release read.

He is currently serving as president of the Washington Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers.

“I am grateful for the trust placed in me by the Advisory Committee and the Supreme Court justices,” Jefferson said in the release. “I am excited to continue and to advance OPD’s work as a support for public defense services across the state. There is plenty of challenge ahead.”

The Office of Public Defense was established in 1996 and has helped public defense offices across the state by working on funding, improvement grants and caseload limits for defenders, Jefferson said in the release.

“The OPD has been a beacon of light,” he said. “Its mission to ensure effective defense services is a recognition that people without means are still created equal under the law and have a right to protection of their life and liberty.”