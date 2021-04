The Washington State Patrol is asking the public to help identify the person in this photo. The person allegedly threw a water bottle that struck a woman in the head during a protest on the state Capitol Campus March 20. Courtesy

The Washington State Patrol is asking the public to help identify a person accused of assault during a protest on the state Capitol Campus last month.

The suspect allegedly threw a water bottle that struck a woman in the head on March 20.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Tony Doughty at anthony.doughty@wsp.wa.gov.