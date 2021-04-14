Blaze destroys Port of Shelton commercial building Tuesday night

Mason County firefighters respond to a commercial structure fire at the Port of Shelton on Tuesday night. No injuries were reported. Courtesy of Mason County Fire District 11

Fire destroyed a commercial building at the Port of Shelton Tuesday night.

Fire crews responded to a commercial fire alarm at 9:14 p.m., according to a Mason County Fire District 11 news release. The fire has been put out and no injuries were reported.

Upon arrival, crews noted flames through the roof of the building, the release read. The size of the blaze at the manufacturing building prompted crews to upgrade the response to a three-alarm structure fire, requiring three full-size ladder trucks, according to the release.

Crews protected surrounding buildings and contained the flames to the initial building, the release read.

In all, several fire districts helped battle the fire including Griffin, McLane Black Lake, Olympia and Lacey from Thurston County.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, according to the release.