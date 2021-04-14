Thurston County reports 28 new COVID-19 cases, increasing overall total to 8,156

Thurston County reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, giving the county 54 cases for the week and 8,156 overall.

Weekly cases totals have remained low since the county hit a multi-week low of 109 cases in mid-March, county health data show. Over the next two weeks, case totals rose to 167 and 166 cases, then fell again to 153 cases last week.

Thurston County Public Health and Social Services continues to release weekly case information about the virus, but it has tweaked its data in other ways, a spokeswoman for the county said Wednesday.

Earlier this month, the county stopped reporting new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, and around that same time, also stopped releasing specific daily case information, such as the age and gender of the people who contracted the virus, Magen Johnson said.

Johnson said the county wanted to streamline the reporting of its COVID-19 data, calling the previous approach “time consuming.”

Although the county is no longer releasing daily age and gender information, it is still tracking the cumulative COVID-19 totals for age and gender.

“We have the same level of data, it’s just presented in a different format,” she said.

Of the overall number of cases here, 7,676 people have recovered or are recovering from the virus, 465 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness and 76 have died. The county is also reporting three COVID-19 outbreaks at one adult family home, one nursing home and one in congregate housing.

The following county zip codes saw an increase in cases from last week: 98501, 98502, 98503, 98506, 98512, 98513, 98516, 98579, 98589, 98597.

