132-unit apartment proposal for Lacey’s Hicks Lake has residents worried

Looking southeast across Hicks Lake from the public boat launch. An 132-unit apartment project proposed near the boat launch has nearby residents raising concerns about environmental impacts to the area. sbloom@theolympian.com

An 132-unit apartment project proposed for Hicks Lake in Lacey has nearby residents raising concerns about environmental impacts to the area.

And some of those residents were set to speak during the public comment portion of Thursday’s Lacey City Council meeting when Deputy Mayor Cynthia Pratt made an announcement at the top of the meeting.

She told the listening audience that the council was not allowed to hear public comment on an active land-use application before the city. However, the project will eventually come before the council because the project needs a substantial shoreline development permit, which triggers a hearings examiner hearing. The hearings examiner’s recommendation then comes before the council.

A date for the hearings examiner hearing has not been set because it is still early in the process, said Rick Walk, the city’s community and economic development director.

According to Walk and city information, a Bellevue-based developer proposes to build the units across multiple buildings in the 2800 block of Hazelwood Lane Southeast, a location that falls between the public boat launch and Gwinwood Christian Camp and Conference Center on the west shore of the lake.

The development area is zoned high density residential, a zoning designation that Walk says has been in place since the early 1990s.

The city received a complete application on March 26. Because of the need for a substantial shoreline development permit, the comment period is longer than usual, Walk said. Written comments can be submitted until 5 p.m. April 29.

Hicks Lake residents DJ and Dean Lietzau, who submitted comments to the city, also shared them with The Olympian.

“It is up to the city planning department to curtail the intrusion, disruption, excess traffic and ecological degradation that such a development will impose on the health and sensitivity of this historic lake and the entire chain of connected lakes on their way to Henderson Inlet,” they write. “Please do not rubber stamp this intrusive development. Please carefully calculate the impact large multi-family development adds to neighborhood roads and road outlet.”

Residents have also raised concerns about the potential for more development in the immediate area. Walk said developers have made inquiries about a five-acre parcel just north of the Hazelwood site, but no official application has been submitted to the city.

The city also has yet to issue an environmental determination for the project under the sate Environmental Policy Act, he said.

Those who would like to comment on the proposal should send comments to Lacey Associate Planner Reace Fant at rfant@ci.lacey.wa.us, or to Lacey Community and Economic Development, 420 College St. SE Lacey, WA 98503.