30 days of pile driving is coming to downtown Olympia. Here’s why

Beginning Monday, it’s going to be noisy in downtown Olympia.

That’s because work will begin on The Madrone, a new mixed-use project (apartments and commercial space) at 120 Water Street NW, according to the city of Olympia.

And that first phase of work means driving piles into the ground to support the new building.

The pile driving will take place between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and is expected to last for about 30 days, according to the city.

The Madrone is just the latest in a long line of downtown residences developed by Walker John. The Madrone will rise from the ground across from Lurana, a recently completed John project. The Lurana site was once home to Les Schwab Tires.

The Madrone site is a former parking lot.

Profile Image of Rolf Boone
Rolf Boone
Rolf has worked at The Olympian since August 2005. He covers breaking news, the city of Lacey and business for the paper. Rolf graduated from The Evergreen State College in 1990.
