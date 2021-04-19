Lacey man who died over the weekend in Mason County has been identified

A Lacey man who died over the weekend after he drove off U.S. 101 in Mason County has been identified, according to the Washington State Patrol and Mason County Coroner.

The coroner notified the man’s family and the State Patrol released the information.

A little after 2 a.m. Sunday, Eui W. Park, 77, was headed south on U.S. 101 at Purdy Cutoff Road. Troopers say the man drove off the road, hit and sheared off a light pole, then rolled and landed upside down in his Hyundai Elantra in a hatchery pond.

He died at the scene.

Drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash, according to the State Patrol.