Noise, dust, water shutoffs. Construction underway on downtown Olympia’s Franklin St.

When construction to downtown Olympia’s Franklin Street is complete, it will look something like this image, according to the city of Olympia. Courtesy

Construction is underway to transform Franklin Street in downtown Olympia, and it’s work that is expected to last until next year, the city of Olympia announced.

Once the work is complete, Franklin Street, between Legion Way and State Avenue, will be home to new sidewalks, street surfaces, curbs, street trees and planters, street lighting and public art.

But before it’s done, downtown businesses, residents and commuters will have to exercise some patience because the work will take place between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. weekdays, as well as occasionally at night and on the weekends.

It also will result in periodic water shutoffs and temporary road closures.

Water will be periodically shut off because the work involves the installation of a new water main between Fifth and Fourth Avenues.

“Temporary water shutoffs should be expected during the connection process,” Olympia officials said in a statement. “Affected business and residents will be notified in advance.”

Commuters can also expect daytime road closures at the Fifth Avenue intersection, between Legion Way and Fourth Avenue and at the Fourth Avenue intersection, according to the city.

Other construction impacts:

▪ Noise, vibration, dust, and debris.

▪ Large machinery and truck activity.

▪ Construction staging and parking impacts near the construction sites.

▪ Crosswalk and sidewalk closures, and detours for people walking and biking.

If you have questions about the work, you can contact the Franklin Street improvement outreach team at 360-216-7720, or at FranklinStreet@ci.olympia.wa.us. For more information, go to www.olympiawa.gov/FranklinStreet.