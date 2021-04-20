Environmental group appeals West Bay Yards project to Thurston County Superior Court

A rendering of West Bay Yards, a mixed-use development proposed for the former Hardel Plywood site on West Bay in Olympia. Courtesy

West Bay Yards, a mixed-use proposal with housing and commercial space for West Bay in Olympia, is going to court.

Olympia Coalition for Ecosystems Preservation, an environmental group that has already challenged West Bay Yards at the city level, has now appealed it to Thurston County Superior Court, court filings show.

A year ago, West Bay Development Group LLC submitted a development agreement application to the city for West Bay Yards, a proposal with 478 market-rate apartments to be built on the long-undeveloped former Hardel Plywood site on West Bay in Olympia, The Olympian reported.

Development agreements, which are voluntary but binding, lock in the city’s existing land use regulations that would specifically affect West Bay Yards for the next 15 years, The Olympian reported.

After the development agreement application was submitted to the city, the city later issued a “non-project” determination of non-significance under the state Environmental Policy Act, meaning a more thorough environmental analysis known as an environmental impact statement would not be required. Olympia Coalition disagreed and appealed that ruling to the Olympia Hearings Examiner. The hearings examiner upheld the city’s decision.

Olympia City County also had to sign off on the development agreement, and so they did, voting 6-1 to approve it.

In its latest legal step, Olympia Coalition has appealed the City Council decision to Superior Court and also has reiterated its original concerns about the proposal in the lawsuit.

“The foreseeable, significant, adverse impacts that will result from the development agreement include, but are not limited to: increased traffic and foot traffic, increased noise, increased density, increased impacts to soils, overburdening of public transit, overburdening of public parks, decreased views, loss of residential character in the neighborhoods surrounding the affected parcels, increased strain on police resources, incompatibility with existing land use plans, loss of upland, tideland, and submerged land habitat, increased stormwater runoff, and release of toxic and hazardous substances into Budd Inlet,” the lawsuit reads.

Among the lawsuit’s goals is to vacate the Olympia City Council decision and to direct the city to prepare an environmental impact statement before taking any further action.

“Let’s start over, follow the law and see where it takes us,” said Daniel Einstein, board president of Olympia Coalition, on Monday.

A spokeswoman for the city declined to comment on pending litigation.

Troy Nichols, spokesman for the developer, said the appeal was expected, but he believes the city’s actions will be upheld.

“Our assumption is the outcome will be the same,” he said.

After checking with legal counsel, Nichols said the developer can continue to work with city staff on the required permits for the project.

“It does not delay the project,” he said about the appeal, adding that they expect to break ground on the site in January 2022.

Court records show the first hearing for the lawsuit is set for Aug. 20.