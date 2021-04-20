Local

Olympia police investigating shots-fired incident on Martin Way Monday night

Olympia police are investigating a shots-fired incident on Martin Way Monday night.

About 7:30 p.m., police were dispatched to a hotel in the 4500 block of Martin Way E. after a report of a weapons violation, according to Lt. Paul Lower.

Police, citing witnesses, say three men were arguing in the parking lot of the hotel. The argument became heated, Lower said, then one of those men pulled out a handgun and fired it at the other two men. One of the bullets shattered a window of a nearby vehicle, Lower said.

After the gun was fired, all three fled from the scene, including one who got into an older red sedan and drove away.

“As far as we know, nobody has reported an injury,” Lower said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Olympia police at 360-753-8300.

Profile Image of Rolf Boone
Rolf Boone
Rolf has worked at The Olympian since August 2005. He covers breaking news, the city of Lacey and business for the paper. Rolf graduated from The Evergreen State College in 1990.
