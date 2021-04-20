North Thurston says in-person learning will expand to 4 days for high school students

North Thurston Public Schools announced late Monday that in-person learning for high school students will expand to four days from two days next month.

“Starting May 3, all high school students enrolled in hybrid learning will attend Monday through Thursday, with Fridays staying remote,” the district announced in an email to families. “Student spacing during lunches and in common areas remains six feet. Our 100 percent remote students will continue with their current program.”

Although student spacing during lunches and in common areas remains six feet, the expanded in-person learning was made possible by new federal COVID-19 guidance that now allows three feet of spacing between students in the classroom.

Other Thurston County school districts have made similar announcements.

In Olympia, elementary, middle and high school students currently attending hybrid in-person learning two days a week also will move to four days on May 3.

In Tumwater, the school district is aiming to expand to four days during the first week in May.

Elsewhere, the following districts have also announced expanded learning plans.

▪ Rainier has already expanded in-person learning for kindergartners as well as first- and second-graders.

▪ Tenino is set to expand in-person learning to grades K-5 on April 26 and grades 6-8 on May 3. Plans for grades 9-12 are still to be determined.

▪ Yelm: Grades K-2, 6, 9 and 12 will expand April 22. Grades 3-5, 7-8, 10-11 will start May 6.