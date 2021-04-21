Thurston County reports 31 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, increasing total to 8,420

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose by 31 on Wednesday, giving the county 41 cases for the week. That’s a much slower pace this week than last week when the county reported 277 cases.

The 277 cases were the most in one week since late January, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

Wednesday’s new cases now gives the county an overall total to date of 8,420, the data show.

Of those, 7,879 people have recovered or are recovering from the virus, 481 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness and 78 have died, including a man in his 60s on Monday. And despite more than 175,000 people in the county receiving at least one vaccine dose, COVID-19 outbreaks are still being reported.

Four COVID-19 outbreaks are currently being reported at area congregate care settings, which is down from five earlier in the week.

The following county zip codes saw an increase in cases over last week: 98501, 98502, 98503, 98506, 98512, 98513, 98516, 98531, 98576, 98579, 98589 and 98597.

