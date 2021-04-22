Thurston County reports 33 COVID-19 cases on Thursday

Thirty-three COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday by Thurston County Public Health and Social Services, giving the county a new overall total of 8,453.

Of that total, 7,879 people have recovered or are recovering from the virus, 481 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness and 78 have died, including a man in his 60s on Monday.

Four COVID-19 outbreaks are currently being reported at area congregate care settings, down from five earlier in the week.

IN THE REGION

▪ Pierce County confirmed 236 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Thursday, bringing its totals to 42,722 cases and 528 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County had reported 3,695 confirmed and probable cases and 62 deaths as of Wednesday.

▪ Lewis County Public Health & Social Services reported eight additional cases on Thursday. In all, the county has reported 3,558 cases and 58 deaths.

▪ Mason County has reported six new cases on Thursday, for a total of 1,942 cases with 29 deaths.

IN THE STATE, NATION AND WORLD

The state Department of Health has reported a total of 391,839 COVID-19 cases and 5,428 deaths as of Thursday.

In the U.S., more than 31.9 million cases have been reported as of Thursday with more than 570,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, more than 144.2 million cases have been reported Thursday with 3.06 million deaths.