Body of dead man found in Olympia near South Bay Road, Sheriff’s Office says

The body of a dead man was found early Sunday just west of South Bay Road Northeast, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. Cameron Simper said Sunday the man’s death is “highly suspicious.”

Other details about the incident are not being released at this time, he said.

About 7:50 a.m. Sunday, the man’s body was found by a jogger in the 2500 block of 12th Avenue Northeast, just west of South Bay Road.

Twelfth Avenue is closed for the investigation, he said.

Check back for updates to this story.