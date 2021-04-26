Local

Man found dead in Olympia Sunday morning died from a gunshot wound

A 37-year-old Chehalis man, who was found dead Sunday morning in Olympia near South Bay Road, died as a result of a gunshot wound, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was identified as Jose Luis Alejo Tamayo.

About 7:50 a.m. Sunday, a female jogger came across the body in a ditch in the 2500 block of 12th Avenue Northeast, just west of South Bay Road Northeast.

The investigation closed 12th Avenue for much of the day.

Sheriff’s detectives documented the scene, notified the victim’s family and are now following any available leads in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to send tips to Detective Howard Reynolds at howard.reynolds@co.thurston.wa.us.

Rolf Boone
Rolf Boone
Rolf has worked at The Olympian since August 2005. He covers breaking news, the city of Lacey and business for the paper. Rolf graduated from The Evergreen State College in 1990.
