Man found dead in Olympia Sunday morning died from a gunshot wound

A 37-year-old Chehalis man, who was found dead Sunday morning in Olympia near South Bay Road, died as a result of a gunshot wound, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was identified as Jose Luis Alejo Tamayo.

About 7:50 a.m. Sunday, a female jogger came across the body in a ditch in the 2500 block of 12th Avenue Northeast, just west of South Bay Road Northeast.

The investigation closed 12th Avenue for much of the day.

Sheriff’s detectives documented the scene, notified the victim’s family and are now following any available leads in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to send tips to Detective Howard Reynolds at howard.reynolds@co.thurston.wa.us.