Local

Lacey police are looking for 2 vehicle prowl suspects. Have you seen them?

Lacey police are asking for the public to help identify two vehicle prowl suspects.

About 9:30 p.m. April 12, police say the two committed multiple vehicle prowls at the Toscana apartment building parking garage in the 6900 block of Birdseye Avenue Northeast.

This is the second time that police have asked for the public’s help in that area. In March, Lacey police said a man stole medical equipment valued at more than $90,000.

Anyone with information about the vehicle prowls is asked to call Lacey police through the non-emergency dispatch line at 360-704-2740 or South Sound Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Profile Image of Rolf Boone
Rolf Boone
Rolf has worked at The Olympian since August 2005. He covers breaking news, the city of Lacey and business for the paper. Rolf graduated from The Evergreen State College in 1990.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service