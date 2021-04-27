Lacey police are looking for 2 vehicle prowl suspects. Have you seen them?

Lacey police are asking for the public to help identify two vehicle prowl suspects.

About 9:30 p.m. April 12, police say the two committed multiple vehicle prowls at the Toscana apartment building parking garage in the 6900 block of Birdseye Avenue Northeast.

This is the second time that police have asked for the public’s help in that area. In March, Lacey police said a man stole medical equipment valued at more than $90,000.

Anyone with information about the vehicle prowls is asked to call Lacey police through the non-emergency dispatch line at 360-704-2740 or South Sound Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.