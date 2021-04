Local Popular community music & dance group prepares to help welcome in Tumwater Farmers Market’s 2021 season April 29, 2021 10:58 AM

After waiting out a sudden spring rain squall Samba Olywa performers begin their April 25, 2021 practice at the Port of Olympia. They'll help open the Tumwater Farmers Market's 2021 season May 2 at Peter G Schmidt Elementary School.