Thurston County reports 11 new COVID-19 cases, increasing total to 8,642

Thurston County reported only 11 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, but don’t be fooled by the low number because cases have been on the rise in recent weeks, county health data show.

Over the past two weeks, 200 or more cases were reported in the county, a level not seen since 219 cases were added in mid-February, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

Here’s another way to think about the data: Five days ago the rate of new cases per 100,000 population here was 151.5. Now, it has climbed to 173.2, according to the state Department of Health.

“We are still looking at potential causes, but we do know some people who have been newly diagnosed have traveled, some have been exposed to COVID-19 by friends and family, and still others were exposed in the workplace,” said county Health Officer Dr. Dimyana Abdelmalek in a recent letter to the community.

Wednesday’s 11 cases increased the overall total to date to 8,642 cases. Of those, 7,879 people have recovered or are recovering from the virus, 492 have been hospitalized, including 11 in the past week, and have 78 have died, although no new deaths have been reported since April 19.

The county also continues to report COVID-19 outbreaks. There currently are four at an adult family home, a nursing home, one congregate housing and one supported living situation.

The following county zip codes showed more cases this week than last: 98501, 98502, 98503, 98506, 98512, 98513, 98516, 98576, 98579, 98589 and 98597.

