Want to comment on a new park in Lacey? Here’s your chance

The city of Lacey invites the public to participate in a virtual open house for the master plan for Greg Cuoio Park and associated greenways, the city announced. The open house is set for 6-8 p.m. May 12.

Cuoio is a longtime former city manager for Lacey.

The master plan encompasses 537 acres of public open space in northeast Lacey, including Greg Cuoio Park, Pleasant Glade Park, and Palm Creek headwaters. The existing parks and greenways are primarily undeveloped and include mature forests, streams and creeks, wetlands, and other natural features and ecosystems, according to the city.

“Public input is vital to the success of the master plan process,” said Lacey’s Parks, Culture, and Recreation Director, Jen Burbidge, in a statement. “The ultimate goal is to create a place for residents and visitors to experience and learn about this pristine area, while preserving the site’s natural amenities and minimizing our footprint on the land.”

Those who would like to provide feedback can register for the online open house at ci.lacey.wa.us/GCPGMP. For more information, go to: ci.lacey.wa.us/GCPGMP.