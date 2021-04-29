Thurston County announces 2 COVID-19 deaths and 86 cases on Thursday

Two men have died and 86 more cases were announced Thursday by Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

The two new deaths, which now gives the county an overall total of 80, were a man in his 80s and a man in his 60s, the data show.

Thursday’s 86 cases is one of the higher daily totals in recent weeks, although the daily record, which was reported in early January, is 133 cases.

Still, the county has reported 119 cases this week and is on pace to report more than 200 for the week for the third consecutive week.

That outcome is likely to stoke fears about a fourth wave of surging cases across the state and the potential for Thurston County to be rolled back to the more restrictive Phase 2 from Phase 3.

The 86 cases now gives the county an overall total of 8,728. Of those, 8,128 people have recovered or are recovering from the virus, 492 have been hospitalized and 80 have died. The county is also still reporting four COVID-19 outbreaks at are congregate care settings.

