Early morning fire damages Legion Way church in Olympia

Olympia firefighters responded to a commercial structure fire at the Gloryhouse Foursquare Church at 620 Legion Way SE at 2:14 a.m. Saturday.

According to a news release from the Olympia Fire Department, firefighters arrived to find fire on the exterior of the back of the building. The fire was put out within about 20 minutes, with only minor extension of the blaze inside the church.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and there is no estimate on the loss yet.

The fire did originate near a portable restroom that already was completely destroyed when firefighters arrived.