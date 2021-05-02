Lacey man hurt after crashing into tree in Mason County Friday night

A Lacey man was injured Friday night in Mason County, according to the Washington State Patrol.

About 7:45 p.m. Friday, the 33-year-old man was headed east on state Route 106 in a 2016 Kia Optima.

Troopers say the man drove off the road east of Union and crashed into a tree. He was injured and later taken to Mason General Hospital in Shelton, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Troopers suspect the man was driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.